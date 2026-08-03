Sarah Khan's bridal makeover draws criticism from fans

(Web Desk) - Sarah Khan has come under criticism on social media after unveiling a bridal makeover for a recent salon photoshoot, with many fans saying the heavy makeup overshadowed her natural beauty.

Sarah, one of Pakistan's most popular television stars, is known for her performances in several hit drama serials and enjoys a massive social media following of 12.7 million on Instagram. She is married to singer Falak Shabir, and the couple has two daughters.

For the latest photoshoot, the actress donned a traditional deep red bridal outfit paired with elaborate jewellery. However, the bridal look quickly became a topic of discussion online, as many users expressed disappointment with the styling.

Several social media users claimed the makeup artist used an ivory-toned base instead of matching Sarah's natural complexion, while the glitter-heavy makeup made her appearance look overly dramatic and unnatural.

Many fans commented that the excessive makeup concealed the actress's natural beauty. Some described the look as overdone, while others said it made Sarah appear older than her age. A few users also remarked that the bold blush and heavy contouring altered her facial features.

Despite the criticism, a large number of fans reiterated that Sarah Khan is naturally beautiful and felt that a softer, more natural bridal look would have suited her better.

