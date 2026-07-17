Huma Saleem accuses Pakistani cricketer of harassment and defamation

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Pakistani actress and model Huma Saleem has accused an unnamed Pakistan cricketer of harassment, fraud, deception and defamation, saying she intends to pursue legal action.

In a series of Instagram Stories, Huma Saleem said she wanted to expose a cricketer who, according to her, had crossed the limits of harassment, fraud and defamation. She did not identify the individual by name.

The actress claimed she had not been in contact with the cricketer for the past two months, but alleged that whenever she tried to move on, he continued to cause her mental distress. She also said no woman would willingly risk her social reputation unless pushed beyond her limits.

Huma Saleem further claimed that her legal team would soon reveal the cricketer's identity and present details of his alleged conduct.

She also alleged that the cricketer contacted her family members, friends and colleagues in an attempt to damage her reputation. According to the actress, the alleged harassment continued during and after their relationship, and she also accused members of his family of being involved.

The actress said she had remained silent despite what she described as a painful and abusive relationship, but added that she had now reached the limit of her patience and would present evidence through her legal team.