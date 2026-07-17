Jennifer Winget set to marry again 12 years after divorce

NEW DELHI (Web Desk) - Indian television actress Jennifer Winget has once again become the center of attention due to reports about her personal life, with Indian media claiming that she is set to get married for the second time.

Jennifer Winget’s first marriage was with actor Karan Singh Grover in 2012. The two met on the set of the popular television drama Dill Mill Gayye, where their friendship turned into a relationship. However, the marriage did not last long, and the couple separated in 2014. Karan Singh Grover later married actress Bipasha Basu.

According to Indian media reports, Jennifer Winget is expected to marry Singapore-based businessman William Ishamel.

Reports suggest that the wedding is likely to take place in the United Kingdom in a simple and private ceremony attended only by close family members and friends.

Rumors about their relationship emerged after the two were reportedly seen spending holidays together, leading to speculation about their closeness on social media.

Meanwhile, many fans have expressed their best wishes for Jennifer Winget on social media.