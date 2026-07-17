Saba Faisal joins criticism of Nadia Khan over comments on Sajal Aly's drama

(Web Desk0) - Pakistani actress and television host Nadia Khan is facing growing criticism from members of the entertainment industry after her remarks about a scene featuring actress Sajal Aly in a recent television drama.

While reviewing the drama, Nadia Khan questioned the realism of a scene in which Sajal Aly's character, while fleeing from danger, quietly says, "Is anyone there?" instead of loudly calling for help. Re-enacting the sequence, Khan argued that the performance and execution of the scene could have been more convincing.

Her comments sparked mixed reactions online. While some viewers agreed that she had highlighted a logical flaw in the scene, many fans of Sajal Aly, along with several actors, criticised her remarks.

Following criticism from writer Saima Akram Chaudhry and actress Maya Ali, veteran actress Saba Faisal has also spoken out against Nadia Khan.

Commenting on an Instagram post, Saba Faisal wrote that Nadia Khan should remember she is speaking on a public platform, not in the privacy of her living room. She questioned why Khan repeatedly criticises fellow artists and asked why she considered herself the sole authority to judge Sajal Aly's performance.

However, Saba Faisal's remarks also drew criticism from social media users, many of whom defended Nadia Khan.

Several users argued that Khan's comments were directed at the scene's direction and screenplay rather than Sajal Aly's acting. Others maintained that the sequence lacked realism, with one user noting that even the character's faint call for help was barely audible, making it difficult to understand how another character could have heard it from a distance.

The debate has since intensified on social media, with users divided over whether Nadia Khan's observations were fair criticism of the production or an unnecessary attack on a fellow actor.