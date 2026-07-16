Home Budget Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Paintings highlight universal message of Sufism, Punjab cultural heritage

Paintings highlight universal message of Sufism, Punjab cultural heritage
Updated on

Summary The exhibition attracted a large number of artists, students, art enthusiasts and members of the public, who appreciated the creativity, originality and artistic excellence of the displayed works.

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) organised a one-day painting exhibition titled “Sufism and Culture”, showcasing the universal message of Sufism and the rich cultural heritage of Punjab through the expressive medium of visual art.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani. It featured more than 30 artworks by Aiman Atta, daughter of Senator Maulana Atta-ur-Rehman, and artist Rumi. The paintings beautifully depicted themes of peace, spirituality, love, tolerance and Pakistan’s vibrant cultural traditions through contemporary artistic expression.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, appreciated the initiative and said promoting the values of peace, harmony and coexistence through art was highly commendable in today’s world.

He said Sufism continues to inspire humanity with its timeless message of compassion, love and tolerance, adding that exhibitions like this play an important role in fostering cultural understanding, promoting national heritage and encouraging positive social values.

He also praised the artistic vision and creativity of Aiman Atta and Rumi for presenting these themes in a meaningful and inspiring manner.

Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts, Muhammad Ayoub Jamali said PNCA remained committed to promoting art, culture and creativity by providing platforms for both emerging and established artists. He said such exhibitions strengthen cultural dialogue, encourage artistic expression and help project Pakistan’s rich and diverse cultural identity.

The exhibition attracted a large number of artists, students, art enthusiasts and members of the public, who appreciated the creativity, originality and artistic excellence of the displayed works.

Visitors praised the exhibition for its thoughtful presentation of Sufism and cultural heritage through contemporary visual art.

The exhibition aimed to celebrate the universal values of Sufism through art while promoting Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage and encouraging meaningful artistic dialogue.
 

Browse Topics
Entertainment

Related News

Shehnaaz Gill opens up about her relationship with Salman Khan
Dua Lipa backs protestors as anger over Trump-linked resort rocks Albania
Extremist Hindu religious leader offers Rs50m for killing Aamir Khan
Pakistani dramas, films eye Netflix to reach out to global audiences
Featured

Petrol, diesel prices likely to rise sharply

Pakistan deepens technology ties with China

CTD, KP police kill five terrorists in Bannu operation

Pakistan summons Japanese ambassador over reference in Japan-India joint statement

Fewer vessels travel through Hormuz as US, Iran continue strikes