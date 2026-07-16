Paintings highlight universal message of Sufism, Punjab cultural heritage

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) organised a one-day painting exhibition titled “Sufism and Culture”, showcasing the universal message of Sufism and the rich cultural heritage of Punjab through the expressive medium of visual art.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani. It featured more than 30 artworks by Aiman Atta, daughter of Senator Maulana Atta-ur-Rehman, and artist Rumi. The paintings beautifully depicted themes of peace, spirituality, love, tolerance and Pakistan’s vibrant cultural traditions through contemporary artistic expression.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, appreciated the initiative and said promoting the values of peace, harmony and coexistence through art was highly commendable in today’s world.

He said Sufism continues to inspire humanity with its timeless message of compassion, love and tolerance, adding that exhibitions like this play an important role in fostering cultural understanding, promoting national heritage and encouraging positive social values.

He also praised the artistic vision and creativity of Aiman Atta and Rumi for presenting these themes in a meaningful and inspiring manner.

Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts, Muhammad Ayoub Jamali said PNCA remained committed to promoting art, culture and creativity by providing platforms for both emerging and established artists. He said such exhibitions strengthen cultural dialogue, encourage artistic expression and help project Pakistan’s rich and diverse cultural identity.

The exhibition attracted a large number of artists, students, art enthusiasts and members of the public, who appreciated the creativity, originality and artistic excellence of the displayed works.

Visitors praised the exhibition for its thoughtful presentation of Sufism and cultural heritage through contemporary visual art.

The exhibition aimed to celebrate the universal values of Sufism through art while promoting Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage and encouraging meaningful artistic dialogue.

