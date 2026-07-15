Shehnaaz Gill opens up about her relationship with Salman Khan

(Web Desk) - Indian actress Shehnaaz Gill has spoken about her relationship with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and the support he extended to her during Bigg Boss 13.

In an interview with Indian media, the 32-year-old actress said Salman Khan supported her during the reality show, but only because he always stood by the truth.

Shehnaaz said she initially believed she was Salman Khan's favourite contestant, but later realised that was not the case. She said Salman Khan always supported what was right and did not back her in every situation, adding that he also scolded her when she was wrong.

Praising Salman Khan's personality, Shehnaaz said he treats everyone around him equally.

According to the actress, Salman Khan cares for everyone and is an excellent host. She said he treats all his guests warmly and values everyone equally, not just her.

During Bigg Boss 13, the friendly rapport between Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill attracted significant attention from fans, and their friendship has remained a topic of discussion ever since.