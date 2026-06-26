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Jan Rambo speaks out on industry bias, lack of meaningful roles

Jan Rambo speaks out on industry bias, lack of meaningful roles
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Summary Jan Rambo said senior stars such as Javed Sheikh and Nadeem Baig were regularly cast in central roles that allowed them to fully showcase their acting abilities

KARACHI (Wen Desk) - Veteran Pakistani actor Afzal Khan, popularly known as Jan Rambo, has voiced concerns over discriminatory treatment and unfair casting practices in Pakistan's showbiz industry.

Jan Rambo, a prominent figure in Pakistan's film industry, has appeared in hundreds of films during a career spanning three decades and is widely recognised for his comedy roles and dancing skills.

Speaking during a recent television programme, the actor reflected on the challenges he faced after transitioning from films to television following the decline of Pakistan's film industry.

He said that despite appearing in numerous television dramas, he was largely confined to comic roles, which prevented him from portraying the serious and powerful characters he had always hoped to perform.

Recalling his early years in the industry, Jan Rambo said senior stars such as Javed Sheikh and Nadeem Baig were regularly cast in central roles that allowed them to fully showcase their acting abilities, while younger actors like himself were often limited to dance sequences or action-oriented performances.

The actor expressed regret that by the time he had gained the age and experience necessary for more mature and challenging roles, Pakistan's film industry had already entered a period of decline.

He further stated that the television industry has yet to provide him with roles that match his capabilities as an actor.

Jan Rambo said he remains passionate about acting and possesses the energy to continue working, adding that he hopes to be offered dignified and substantial roles that would allow him to demonstrate the full range of his talent.
 

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