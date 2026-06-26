Showbiz industry opposes move to withdraw tax on imported content

(Web Desk) - Three major entertainment industry bodies, the United Producers Association (UPA), Actors Collective Pakistan (ACT), and Directors Guild Pakistan (DGP), have strongly opposed a proposal in the Finance Bill 2026–27 to withdraw the advance tax on imported foreign television dramas and advertisements.

In a joint statement, the organisations warned that the move could reverse more than a decade of progress made by Pakistan’s entertainment sector. They argued that the creative industry supports thousands of jobs across television, film, digital media, advertising, music, animation, and post-production.

Several prominent actors and directors also voiced their concerns. Actor Faysal Quraishi said removing the tax could lead to widespread job losses for actors, technicians, and production crews. Veteran actor Laila Zuberi criticised the proposal, saying it would mainly benefit businesses importing foreign content while reducing opportunities for local productions.

Director and actor Shamoon Abbasi recalled the challenges faced by the industry in the past, stating that it took nearly 10 years for Pakistan’s drama sector to recover after an earlier surge of foreign content. He warned that the new policy could once again hurt local actors, writers, producers, and directors.

Actor Hina Khawaja Bayat highlighted the industry’s export potential, noting that Pakistani dramas already enjoy popularity in countries such as South Africa and Vietnam. She argued that the government should focus on creating jobs and increasing exports rather than encouraging imported content.

Actor Tazeen Hussain also publicly supported the campaign against the proposal.

The three organisations have submitted a four-point demand to the prime minister, finance minister, information minister, Federal Board of Revenue chairman, and members of parliament. They are seeking an immediate suspension of the tax withdrawal, a detailed consultation with industry stakeholders, and the creation of a long-term national policy to protect and promote Pakistan’s local creative industries.

