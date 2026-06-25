Home Budget Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Malala joins global campaign to support girls' freedom, dreams

Malala joins global campaign to support girls' freedom, dreams
Updated on

Summary The campaign also features several well-known personalities, including Charli XCX, Avantika Vandanapu, and PinkPantheress, along with other rising creative voices from around the world.

(Web Desk) - Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai has partnered with Coach for its new storytelling campaign called "&Coach." The campaign aims to celebrate self-expression, authenticity, and the voices of people from different cultures around the world.

The project is part of Coach’s “Courage to Be Real” initiative, which encourages people, especially young generations, to be themselves and share their stories. Through this campaign, the brand is working with influential personalities, artists, and changemakers from different backgrounds.

As one of the campaign’s featured voices, Malala highlighted the importance of empowering girls and creating equal opportunities for young women. In a post shared by Coach, she appeared alongside members of the Pakistan women's national football team, drawing attention to the need for safe spaces where girls can follow their dreams and interests.

The campaign’s message, “Just Being Girls,” focuses on the simple freedoms that many girls still struggle to enjoy. Malala explained that the phrase means having the freedom to do everyday activities such as reading, playing sports, and spending time with friends.

Coach said the campaign is designed to connect with young people in a more meaningful way. According to the company, today’s generation wants to create its own identity instead of following traditional expectations.

The campaign also features several well-known personalities, including Charli XCX, Avantika Vandanapu, and PinkPantheress, along with other rising creative voices from around the world. 

Browse Topics
Showbiz Entertainment

Related News

Sara Ali Khan shares glimpses of her London vacation with family
Salman Khan eyes another big-budget film amid health rumours
Court extends bail of Saqib Chadhar, wife in Momina Iqbal case
Sabri Sisters feature on Times Square billboard in New York
Featured

International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking being observed today

President urges nation to embrace Karbala's message of truth, sacrifice on Ashura

PM urges nation to draw guidance from teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

Pakistan, China co-host UNSC meeting on implementation of resolutions

Rubio says no country has right to charge for using an international waterway