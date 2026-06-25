Malala joins global campaign to support girls' freedom, dreams

(Web Desk) - Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai has partnered with Coach for its new storytelling campaign called "&Coach." The campaign aims to celebrate self-expression, authenticity, and the voices of people from different cultures around the world.

The project is part of Coach’s “Courage to Be Real” initiative, which encourages people, especially young generations, to be themselves and share their stories. Through this campaign, the brand is working with influential personalities, artists, and changemakers from different backgrounds.

As one of the campaign’s featured voices, Malala highlighted the importance of empowering girls and creating equal opportunities for young women. In a post shared by Coach, she appeared alongside members of the Pakistan women's national football team, drawing attention to the need for safe spaces where girls can follow their dreams and interests.

The campaign’s message, “Just Being Girls,” focuses on the simple freedoms that many girls still struggle to enjoy. Malala explained that the phrase means having the freedom to do everyday activities such as reading, playing sports, and spending time with friends.

Coach said the campaign is designed to connect with young people in a more meaningful way. According to the company, today’s generation wants to create its own identity instead of following traditional expectations.

The campaign also features several well-known personalities, including Charli XCX, Avantika Vandanapu, and PinkPantheress, along with other rising creative voices from around the world.