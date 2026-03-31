Salman Khan announces new action thriller

DUBAI (Web Desk) - Salman Khan has officially announced a new action thriller with national award-winning Telugu director Vamshi Paidipally and prolific producer Dil Raju, marking the first time all three have come together on a film.

The announcement came on March 30 when Salman shared a photo with the director on X, captioning it with characteristic simplicity: "Dil, Dimag, Jigar se from this April with @directorvamshi and #DilRaju."

Production is set to begin in April 2026, with pre-production already well underway.

For those less familiar with Telugu cinema, Vamshi Paidipally is one of the industry's most respected directors of big-budget, star-driven films.

Vamshi and producer Dil Raju have previously collaborated on five films together, all of which performed strongly at the box office. Dil Raju, who has produced over 60 films and won two National Film Awards for Maharshi and Shatamanam Bhavati, brings considerable weight to the project under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.

DIL, DIMAG, JIGAR SE RELEASE DATE

The yet-untitled film is being described as a high-budget action entertainer, with Salman reportedly set to appear in a fresh avatar quite different from his recent roles.

The project is being positioned as a significant crossover moment, bringing together Bollywood star power and South Indian filmmaking expertise in a way that is likely to draw audiences from both industries.

Reports suggest the makers are eyeing an Eid 2027 release, which would continue Salman's long-standing tradition of owning the holiday box office.

More details about the cast and story are expected to be announced as production gets underway next month.