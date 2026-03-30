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Court reserves verdict in Ali Zafar's defamation case against Meesha Shafi after 8 years

Court reserves verdict in Ali Zafar's defamation case against Meesha Shafi after 8 years
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Summary A Lahore court has reserved its verdict in Ali Zafar’s Rs1 billion defamation case against Meesha Shafi after eight years, 283 hearings and multiple witness testimonies.

LAHORE (Muhammad Ashfaq) –  An additional sessions court in Lahore has reserved its verdict in a long-running defamation case filed by singer Ali Zafar against fellow artist Meesha Shafi, bringing nearly eight years of proceedings to a close.

Additional Sessions Judge Asif Hayat announced that the decision would be issued after both parties completed their final arguments in court.

During the hearing, counsel for Ali Zafar, Umar Tariq Gul, argued that the allegations of sexual harassment levelled by Meesha Shafi had caused serious damage to his client’s reputation. He maintained that no witness had substantiated the claims and requested the court to order damages amounting to Rs1 billion.

On the other hand, Meesha Shafi’s lawyer, Saqib Jillani, contended that his client had faced harassment, which led her to refuse further professional collaboration with Ali Zafar. He argued that cases of harassment often lack direct witnesses and rely on the testimony of the victim, which can be considered admissible under higher court precedents.

The defence further urged the court to dismiss the defamation claim with a penalty.

The case has seen extensive proceedings since it was filed in 2018. Over the course of eight years, a total of 283 hearings were conducted, during which statements from 20 witnesses were recorded. Notably, nine judges were changed during the trial.

Ali Zafar presented 13 witnesses in support of his claims, while Meesha Shafi produced seven witnesses in her defence. Following the completion of arguments, the court reserved its verdict after reviewing testimonies, evidence and cross-examinations.

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Lahore High Court Entertainment

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