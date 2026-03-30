Lyari former MNA Nabil Gabol slams 'Dhurandhar 2'

(Web Desk) – PPP leader Nabil Gabol is currently expressing strong frustration regarding the intense online trolling following Dhurandhar 2.

The veteran leader believes that a specific character in the film is clearly based on him.

He specifically pointed towards the character named Jameel Jamali, who was played by the seasoned Indian actor Rakesh Bedi.

Gabol served as the Member of National Assembly for the Lyari region during the year 2007.

“The truth is that they cannot fight Pakistan or the Pakistani Army, so they created a movie instead.

“Through this, they have made Lyari internationally famous. The people of Lyari do not care; they are very strong.

“They used a comedian, Rakesh Bedi, to play my role and portrayed him as Nabil Gabol.

The politician is deeply offended by the plot twist that reveals his alleged character to be a foreign spy.

He argued that Indian filmmakers resort to cinema because they are unable to defeat Pakistan on the actual battlefield.

Gabol addressed the wave of social media criticism by promising a very powerful response to his many online detractors.

He said: “I see a lot of trolling on Indian social media asking why Nabil Gabol has gone silent.”

“Well, today is the 26th, and I will give you a powerful response, just as the Pakistani Army responded to you.

Gabol added: “Just as six of your planes were shot down, I will also give you a proper answer regarding what Lyari actually is.”