Atif Aslam, wife Sarah Bharwana celebrate 13th wedding anniversary

(Web Desk) – Atif Aslam and his wife Sarah Bharwana celebrate 13th wedding anniversary, with exchanging heartwarming wish and sharing pictures.

The versatile singer took to his Instagram handle to share heartwarming wish and pictures on his 13th wedding anniversary.

Taking it to his Instagram, Atif writes, “13 years ago, she’s the one who broke all the other girls’ hearts today, but made mine happy for life.

Every moment since then has been a beautiful chapter in our lives. Alhamdulilah. I never knew that love could be so powerful until I met you. Happy anniversary—my love.”

Atif Aslam is a world-famous Pakistani singer and musician who enjoys an incredible fan following of 11 million on Instagram.

He is known for some of his soulful musical numbers like Aadat, Kuch Is Tarha, Ba Khuda, Dil Diyan Gallan, and many others.

Fans love his signature high-note singing. Besides this, Atif Aslam is one of the highest paid international concert singers. Lately, he has been spending time with his family. A few days ago, he shared pictures with his wife Sarah Bharwana and daughter from their Eid celebrations.

