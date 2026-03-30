Indian actor Rahul dies after falling into sea while shooting

(Web Desk) – Indian actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee died on Sunday after falling into the sea while shooting for his TV show Bhole Baba Par Karega at Talsari Beach.

Banerjee was widely known for his work in Bengali films and television shows, where he built a strong reputation for his versatile performances.

Rescue teams responded quickly and reached the scene without delay. He was pulled out of the water and rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment.

However, despite efforts to save him, doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident and whether any safety lapses were involved. Further details are expected as the inquiry progresses.

Banerjee’s untimely death has shocked fans and the Bengali entertainment industry, where he was regarded as a respected and talented figure.

Colleagues and admirers have expressed grief and paid tribute to his contributions to cinema and television.

He is survived by his wife, Priyanka Sarkar, and their son. His passing marks a significant loss to the industry, leaving behind a legacy of memorable performances and a career that spanned several successful years.

