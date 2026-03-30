Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Indian actor Rahul dies after falling into sea while shooting

Indian actor Rahul dies after falling into sea while shooting
Updated on

Summary Banerjee was widely known for his work in Bengali films and television shows, where he built a strong reputation for his versatile performances.

(Web Desk) – Indian actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee died on Sunday after falling into the sea while shooting for his TV show Bhole Baba Par Karega at Talsari Beach.

Banerjee was widely known for his work in Bengali films and television shows, where he built a strong reputation for his versatile performances.

Rescue teams responded quickly and reached the scene without delay. He was pulled out of the water and rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment.
However, despite efforts to save him, doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident and whether any safety lapses were involved. Further details are expected as the inquiry progresses.

Banerjee’s untimely death has shocked fans and the Bengali entertainment industry, where he was regarded as a respected and talented figure.

Colleagues and admirers have expressed grief and paid tribute to his contributions to cinema and television.

He is survived by his wife, Priyanka Sarkar, and their son. His passing marks a significant loss to the industry, leaving behind a legacy of memorable performances and a career that spanned several successful years.
 

Browse Topics
Showbiz Entertainment

Related News

Lyari former MNA Nabil Gabol slams 'Dhurandhar 2'
Mohammed Siraj, Mahira Sharma spotted at same cafe
Salman Khan drives auto; video goes viral
Ayeza Khan faces criticism over bold Eid outfit
Featured

Lesco hikes fees for new electricity connection

Pakistan sends food shipments to Middle East as war disrupts supply lines

Federal ministers, advisors receive over Rs400 million in salaries this year

PSX rebounds strongly as KSE-100 gains over 2,200 points

Dar heads to Beijing as Pakistan steps up Middle East mediation efforts