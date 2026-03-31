Indian rapper spits on fan during show; video goes viral

(Web Desk) - Popular rapper Arpit Bala has landed in controversy after a shocking incident during his live concert in Hyderabad went viral on social media.

The incident took place at Kingdome Klub & Kitchen in Hyderabad on March 28, where Bala was performing to a packed crowd. During the show, an audience member allegedly threw an empty bottle onto the stage, disrupting the performance.

The unexpected act forced Bala to pause his performance midway. Visibly upset, he questioned the audience and tried to identify the person responsible for throwing the bottle.

Arpit Bala spits on people at a concert pic.twitter.com/cWFGqBJncZ — Sunil Goriya (@Sunil_Goriya) March 29, 2026

After spotting the alleged culprit, Bala reacted strongly. He threw the bottle back toward the crowd and was seen spitting in the direction of the fan. He also issued a warning, stating that such behavior would not be tolerated at his shows.

Reportedly, security personnel were called in, and the individual was reportedly removed from the venue. Bala later resumed his performance after addressing the crowd.

Videos of the incident have since gone viral across social media platforms, drawing mixed reactions from netizens. While some users defended the singer, pointing out the risks of throwing objects at performers, others criticized his reaction, calling it inappropriate.

The episode has also reignited discussions around safety and crowd behavior at live concerts in India.

Who is Arpit Bala

Arpit Bala is a rapper, performer, and content creator from Faridabad, Haryana. He first gained popularity through YouTube videos and later transitioned into music.

He rose to fame with his 2025 viral track Bargad and is known for blending humor with desi hip hop. Bala has built a strong online following and is currently touring across different cities in India.