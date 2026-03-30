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Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor announces birth of her second child

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor announces birth of her second child
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Summary The couple became parents for the second time on March 29, 2026, with the birth of a baby boy

BOMBAY (Dunya News) - Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja have joyfully welcomed their second child, marking a beautiful new chapter in their family life.

The couple became parents for the second time on March 29, 2026, with the birth of a baby boy.

Sharing the heartwarming news with fans, the Ahuja family posted a loving message on Instagram expressing their gratitude and happiness.

“With hearts full of gratitude and love, we are overjoyed to announce the arrival of our son today, March 29, 2026,” the couple wrote.

They added that their family has grown, and with this new arrival, their hearts have expanded in the most beautiful way.

The post also shared that their daughter Vayu is thrilled to welcome her younger brother, and the family feels incredibly blessed by the new life that has filled their home with joy and warmth.

“We are grateful to begin this beautiful journey as a family of four. With love, Sonam, Anand, and Vayu,” the message concluded.

As soon as the news broke, friends from the film industry flooded social media with congratulatory messages and warm wishes.

Also Read: Meet the Dior's new brand ambassador: Sonam Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor extended her congratulations, writing, “Congrats Sona and Anand,” while Parineeti Chopra also shared her best wishes for the couple.

Other celebrities including Sanjay Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Dia Mirza, and Rhea Kapoor also expressed their love and excitement in the comments.

Sonam Kapoor had confirmed her second pregnancy in November 2025 when she shared a photo in a pink outfit, proudly showcasing her baby bump.

The actress, known for her role in ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’, married businessman Anand Ahuja in 2018.

The couple welcomed their first child, Vayu, in August 2022.

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