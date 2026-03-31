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Actors react to wrong childhood photo of Yumna Zaidi at Javeria Saud show

Actors react to wrong childhood photo of Yumna Zaidi at Javeria Saud show
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Summary Javeria Saud issued an apology, admitting the image had been sourced online without proper verification

ISLAMABAD (Wed Desk) - Actress Yumna Zaidi is currently making headlines after a segment on a show with Javeria Saud took an uncomfortable turn.

The show featured a game where celebrities were asked to identify stars from their childhood photos, a concept designed to entertain.

However, things went off track when a picture incorrectly identified as Yumna’s childhood photo was shown on air.

YUMNA ZAIDI REACTS

Yumna Zaidi was quick to respond, firmly denying the claim. Calling the image “fake,” she stated that it was a case of identity-based misinformation and stressed the importance of verifying facts before airing them on national television.

The incident soon drew reactions from fellow actors.

MAYA ALI, HANIA AAMIR REACT

Maya Ali openly defended Yumna, expressing disappointment over how artists are often undermined within their own industry. In a strongly worded message, she urged media platforms to act responsibly and called for greater respect among peers.

Her statement was reshared by Hania Aamir, who simply wrote, “what she said!” Actor Nameer Khan also echoed similar concerns, highlighting the need for empathy and professionalism.

JAVERIA SAUD’S APOLOGY NOTE

Following the backlash, Javeria Saud issued an apology, admitting that the image had been sourced online without proper verification. While she clarified that her earlier remark was not directed at anyone specifically, she expressed regret to those who felt hurt.

The incident has once again sparked a broader conversation about responsible content creation and the importance of fact-checking, especially on widely viewed platforms.

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