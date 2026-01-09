Critics of 'Dhurandhar' face online harassment in India

The controversy highlights how cinema continues to reflect decades-old tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours

(Web Desk) - A Bollywood spy thriller set in Pakistan has sparked heated debate across both countries over its portrayal of cross-border tensions.

“Dhurandhar,” starring Ranveer Singh as an Indian intelligence agent infiltrating criminal networks in Karachi, has drawn sharp criticism from Pakistani officials and some international critics.

The 3.5-hour film, directed by Aditya Dhar, weaves real historical events including the 1999 plane hijacking, the 2001 Parliament attack, and the 2008 Mumbai attacks into a fictional narrative about an Indian spy’s mission to dismantle alleged links between Karachi gangs and terror networks.

The film represents a growing trend in Indian cinema toward nationalist blockbusters that align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies, following controversial hits like “The Kashmir Files” and “The Kerala Story” that sparked debates over historical accuracy while achieving commercial success.

In India, some film critics faced online harassment for negative reviews, prompting the Film Critics Guild to condemn “targeted attacks” against reviewers.

“Films that evoke patriotic fervor among audiences generally do well, but that is not to say that any film with this kind of subject would have done well,” said Bollywood film analyst Komal Nahta.

The controversy highlights how cinema continues to reflect decades-old tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbors, who have fought four wars since partition in 1947.

In Pakistan’s Lyari neighborhood, which was depicted in the film, residents criticized the portrayal as inaccurate.

“It is a completely baseless movie because our neighboring country doesn’t know anything about our country,” said Mohammad Zohaib, a Lyari resident and burger shop owner.

“They don’t know anything about Lyari, so how can they make a completely realistic film about someone?”

The Pakistan Peoples Party filed legal action in a Karachi court last month over the film’s unauthorized use of assassinated former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto’s image and its portrayal of party leaders as terrorist sympathizers.

“About 10 percent of what has been shown in the movie is reality, 90 percent is not real,” said Khizer Abdul Wahid, a Lyari resident and beauty salon owner.