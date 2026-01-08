Tendulkar's son Arjun will tie the knot with fiancée Saaniya on March 5

The ceremony was kept strictly private, attended only by close family members and friends.

(Web Desk) - Sachin Tendulkar’s son, Arjun Tendulkar, is all set to begin a new chapter of his life as he prepares to tie the knot with his fiancée, Saaniya Chandhok.

Now, all eyes are on the wedding festivities. Arjun and Saaniya are set to get married on March 5 with celebrations beginning two days earlier on March 3.

According to a report, the wedding functions will primarily take place in Mumbai and will be an intimate affair, reflecting the Tendulkar family’s preference for privacy.

The news of Arjun Tendulkar’s engagement first surfaced in August 2025, when he quietly got engaged to Saaniya Chandhok, an entrepreneur and the granddaughter of prominent Mumbai businessman Ravi Ghai.

The ceremony was kept strictly private, attended only by close family members and friends.

Speculation around the engagement continued for weeks before Sachin Tendulkar himself confirmed the happy news during a Reddit AMA session. Sharing his joy, the Master Blaster said, “Yes, he did, and we are all very excited for the new phase in his life.”

Only close friends, family members, and a few select personalities from the cricketing world are expected to attend the celebrations.

Arjun has carved his own path in the sport. From making his IPL debut with Mumbai Indians to representing Goa in domestic cricket, the young pacer has steadily built his career while handling the weight of a famous legacy.

As he counts down to his big day, Arjun is also focused on his professional commitments. The young all-rounder is currently training for the upcoming IPL season, where he will be seen in action for the Lucknow Super Giants.