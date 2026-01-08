Gandhara museum in Peshawar gets new look after renovations

PESHAWAR (APP) - Standing quietly amid the bustle of Peshawar, the lone Gandhara museum in world being a timeless guardian of South Asia’s ancient Buddhist heritage, started attracting visitors’ attention at night.

Home to one of the world’s finest collections of Gandhara art, the museum continues to inspire visitors across generations as many believe its priceless legacy deserves a stronger digital voice to reach the world beyond its walls.

With more than 30,000 rare antiquities, the museum is internationally renowned for its exquisite Buddhist sculptures carved in stone, schist, and stucco, attracting tourists from across the globe.

Beyond its collections, the museum itself is an architectural marvel. Built in 1906 in memory of Queen Victoria, the structure blends Mughal elegance with British colonial design, standing as a historical artifact in its own right.

Recent renovations have restored the building’s grandeur while modernizing visitor facilities, ensuring both preservation and accessibility.

The restoration became essential after the museum suffered damage from natural disasters. Today, its revitalized galleries including the Buddha Gallery and Buddha Savatta Gallery once again draw scholars, monks, diplomats, and tourists eager to explore the early narrative of Buddhism.

As dusk settles, the museum’s exterior comes alive under colourful illumination, creating a magical nighttime presence that attracts evening visitors.

Inside, the galleries extend beyond Buddhist art, showcasing ancient tribal dresses from Waziristan, primitive cooking tools, traditional weapons, and relics from the freedom struggle together forming a rich tapestry of regional history.

Virtual exhibitions, online archives, and digital tours could connect global audiences to Gandhara’s legacy while contributing to cultural tourism and economic growth.

As the Gandhara museum continues to welcome diverse visitors, its journey now stands at a crossroads between tradition and innovation.

By embracing digital outreach, the museum could ensure that the stories of Lord Buddha and the artistic brilliance of the Gandhara civilization echo far beyond Peshawar of educating, inspiring, and uniting future generations across continents.