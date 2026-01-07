Rushna Khan opens up about her love story with Shahzeb Khanzada

Rushna said that after marriage and settling in Karachi, she realized how different her life had become.

(Web Desk) - Pakistani showbiz actress Rushna Khan has shared her interesting and heartfelt love story with renowned anchorperson Shahzeb Khanzada.

Rushna Khan recently appeared in an interview of a local TV channel where she spoke openly about her acting career and personal life. While discussing her marriage, she revealed that in 2013 she was studying filmmaking at Toronto Film School and had to produce a documentary as her final project.

She explained that during the same period, her brother’s wedding took place, which brought her to Pakistan. Shahzeb Khanzada already shared a friendly relationship with her family, and it was during her brother’s wedding that they met for the first time.

Rushna further said that after the wedding, Shahzeb Khanzada helped her with the documentary project. They stayed in contact purely for professional reasons, and at that time, there was no idea of dating or marriage, their conversations were strictly work-related.

After completing her studies in Canada, Rushna moved to Dubai after joining Emirates Airline. She shared that whenever Shahzeb Khanzada visited Dubai for PSL matches, they met, and over time their bond grew stronger, eventually leading them to decide on marriage.

The actress also reflected on the major lifestyle change after marriage. She said that after settling in Karachi, she realized how different her life had become. Before marriage, most of her time was spent traveling and staying busy, whereas now she spends more time at home, calling it a significant transformation in her life.

