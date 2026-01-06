Saba Faisal faces backlash over comments on newlywed brides

Saba Faisal suggested that if a new bride feels the need to rest, she should first seek permission from her mother-in-law.

(Web Desk) - Senior Pakistani actress Saba Faisal has come under criticism on social media following her recent remarks about the role of newlywed brides in their in-laws’ homes.

Saba Faisal, known for her long-standing career in the Pakistan entertainment industry, often appears on television shows where she discusses marriage, family life, and social issues. Her latest comments were made during a private TV channel’s morning show, where she spoke about expectations from a new bride after marriage.

During the programme, the actress stated that after a wedding, the in-laws’ home is usually filled with guests and responsibilities, most of which fall on the mother-in-law. She added that a newly married bride does not carry immediate responsibilities in such situations.

Saba Faisal further suggested that if a new bride feels the need to rest, she should first seek permission from her mother-in-law or married sister-in-law. According to her, if the mother-in-law does not offer rest on her own, the bride should politely ask, as direct demands may not be well received in a traditional household.

She also remarked that the tone and manner of communication matter, claiming that even the strictest mother-in-law would likely allow rest if asked respectfully.

Following the broadcast, social media users reacted strongly, with many criticising the actress’s views as outdated and unfair. “If you are talking about hostel or in-laws houme?” one user wrote.

Another comment read that the actress should avoid to appear in morning shows as she always give controversial statements.

