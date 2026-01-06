Woman arrested for repeatedly stalking BTS's Jungkook

Ms A had already been arrested twice last month for similar incidents at Jungkook’s home.

(Web Desk) - A Brazilian woman in her 30s has been taken into custody for stalking BTS member Jungkook.

Seoul’s Yongsan Police Station confirmed on January 4 that “Ms. A” was arrested for violating the Act on the Punishment of Crime of Stalking. She allegedly approached Jungkook’s residence in Yongsan-gu around 2:50 PM, causing a disturbance by throwing mail at the property, as reported by AllKpop.

Ms. A had already been arrested twice last month for similar incidents at Jungkook’s home. Following those encounters, Jungkook’s team had requested an official restraining order. Police are continuing to investigate the full details of the latest incident.

This latest arrest is not Jungkook’s first encounter with obsessive fans. Earlier in 2025, a woman in her 30s was detained by Yongsan police after allegedly attempting to break into his Seoul apartment shortly after his military discharge.

Reports revealed she repeatedly tried to enter the building using the door passcode late at night and admitted she had traveled to South Korea specifically to meet him.

Jungkook has long spoken about the challenges posed by “saesangs,” or obsessive fans, warning them not to cross boundaries.

These incidents highlight the ongoing risks public figures face from extreme fan behavior and the importance of enforcement measures like restraining orders.