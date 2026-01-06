Hema Malini opens up about feelings after Dharmendra's death

Hema Malini also shared that the family had been preparing a grand celebration for Dharmendra’s 90th birthday on December 8, 2025.

(Web Desk) - Veteran actress Hema Malini has opened up about life after the demise of her husband, legendary actor Dharmendra, describing the loss as deeply shattering.

Dharmendra passed away on November 24, 2025. In a recent interview, Hema Malini described the period following his death as an “inconsolable shock” for her and the family.

Recalling the days leading up to his death, Malini said the family remained hopeful that Dharmendra would recover once again, as he had done many times before.

His smiling appearance while greeting fans from the hospital after a recent discharge further strengthened their belief that he would return home.

However, fate had other plans, and the family’s optimism slowly turned into heartbreak.

Calling the month of his passing “terrible,” the Seeta Aur Geeta actress revealed she was constantly by Dharmendra’s side during his illness.

She added that his children, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol also remained by his side throughout the difficult period.

Hema Malini also shared that the family had been preparing a grand celebration for Dharmendra’s 90th birthday on December 8, 2025.

“The preparations were on, and then suddenly, he was not there,” she said, describing the pain of witnessing his health decline.

She admitted that watching a loved one slowly fade away was emotionally overwhelming and something she believes no one should have to endure.

She revealed that simple moments at home often trigger memories of Dharmendra and leave her feeling deeply emotional.

When his favourite foods, such as thepla with chutney, idli-sambar or coffee, are prepared, she is reminded of how much he enjoyed them.

She said the family intends to carry him forward in their hearts and memories, even as they slowly adjust to life without him.

Malini also shared plans to gradually return to work, something she believes would have made Dharmendra happy.

