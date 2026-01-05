Mehdi Hassan's son dies of heart attack in Lahore

Sajjad Mehdi, son of legendary ghazal singer Mehdi Hassan and a serving Punjab Police DSP, has died of a heart attack in Lahore.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Sajjad Mehdi, the son of legendary ghazal singer Mehdi Hassan, has passed away after suffering a severe heart attack.

He was residing in Lahore at the time of his death.

According to details, Sajjad Mehdi was rushed to hospital after complaining of chest pain but could not survive despite medical treatment. Doctors confirmed that he suffered a fatal cardiac arrest.

Family sources revealed that Sajjad Mehdi was serving as a Deputy Superintendent of Police in the Punjab Police. His funeral prayers will be offered on Tuesday after Zuhr prayers at PIA Colony in Lahore.

Mehdi Hassan, revered across South Asia and beyond for his timeless ghazals, passed away in 2012, leaving behind a rich musical legacy that continues to influence generations of artists.