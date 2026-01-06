MrBeast invites Virat Kohli again for collaboration

Calling India one of his biggest markets, MrBeast added that he wanted to do something special for Indian audiences this season.

(Web Desk) - Popular American YouTuber MrBeast has once again extended an invitation to Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli for a potential collaboration.

Speaking to media ahead of the launch of Beast Games Season 2, the global content creator said, “Hey Virat Kohli, I’m trying to film with you,” while noting that India remains one of his largest and most passionate audience bases.

This isn’t the first time Jimmy Donaldson — better known as MrBeast — has reached out to Kohli. In 2025, he publicly posted on X asking, “Hey! Anyway I could get you in a video?” The post quickly went viral, generating massive buzz among cricket fans and YouTube viewers alike. While a collaboration has yet to happen, MrBeast’s renewed outreach has once again ignited excitement on social media.

In a special announcement for Indian fans, MrBeast also confirmed that popular YouTuber CarryMinati will feature in the upcoming season. “CarryMinati is actually in season two of Beast Games. He’s in the show, and I think people are going to be super excited when they see that,” he said.

Calling India one of his biggest markets, MrBeast added that he wanted to do something special for Indian audiences this season.

During the interview, he also shed light on the expanded scale of Beast Games Season 2, which premieres on Prime Video on January 7, 2026. The new season will feature 200 contestants — 100 of the world’s strongest individuals and 100 of the smartest minds — competing for a staggering USD 5 million prize.

MrBeast revealed that the format has been refined based on lessons from season one, with fewer luck-based eliminations to ensure winners truly earn their success.