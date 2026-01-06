Deepika celebrates 40th birthday in style with fans

Videos on social media show her cutting an impressive three-tiered chocolate and berries cake with a giant knife

(Web Desk) - Bollywood star Deepika Padukone rang in her 40th birthday on January 5, and her devoted fans made sure it was a celebration to remember.

A day before Deepika turned 40, her admirers organised a grand fan meet.

Videos on social media show her cutting an impressive three-tiered chocolate and berries cake with a giant knife, beaming as fans cheered her on.

Deepika offered a piece of cake to her fans before playfully eating it herself, drawing laughter from the crowd. She blew flying kisses to thank everyone for the lovely celebration.

Among the many people who call themselves Deepika fans is Indian cricketer Sneh Rana, who has admired the actress ever since her Bollywood debut nearly two decades ago. When Rana finally got the chance to meet Padukone, the cricketer couldn't contain her excitement.

Posting on her Instagram handle, Rana shared multiple photos from their meeting and wrote: "From the moment I found out I had a chance to meet you, the inner child in me jumped with joy.

Ever since Om Shanti Om, you became my instant favourite. Your warmth was exhilarating @deepikapadukone. It was a moment I'll cherish for a long time. You are a sweetheart."

Deepika entering her 40s marks a significant milestone for the actress, who has spent nearly 18 years dominating Bollywood.

From her debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om to blockbusters like Chennai Express, Padmaavat, and Pathaan, she's remained one of Hindi cinema's biggest stars.

But beyond the glitz and glamour, what seems to resonate most with fans is Deepika's genuine warmth, going by the comment sections.