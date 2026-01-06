Pre-arrest bails of Rajab Butt, Nadeem Nani Wala extended in gambling apps case

Rajab Butt and Nadeem appeared before the court amid tight security arrangements, accompanied by their legal counsel.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A Lahore sessions court on Tuesday extended the pre-arrest bail of social media influencers Rajab Butt and Nadeem Mubarak, also known as Nani Wala, in gambling apps case.

Rajab Butt and Nadeem appeared before the court amid tight security arrangements, accompanied by their legal counsel. The hearing was presided over by Additional District and Sessions Judge Mansoor Ahmed.

During the proceedings, the counsel representing the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) informed the court that the investigating officer was engaged in proceedings before the Lahore High Court. On this basis, the prosecution requested additional time to submit the relevant case record.

Accepting the request, the court extended the pre-arrest bail of both accused until January 26 and directed the NCCIA to present the complete record at the next hearing. Earlier, the judge allowed both influencers to leave the courtroom after marking their attendance.

Rajab Butt and Nadeem Mubarak have faced legal scrutiny in the past as well. In September 2025, Rajab Butt was booked by the NCCIA for allegedly promoting online gambling applications through his YouTube and TikTok videos, as well as Instagram stories. Nadeem Mubarak was also booked in a similar case and was arrested in September.

