Journalist tenders apology to Saba Qamar over controversial remarks

The apology came after Saba Qamar served him a legal notice seeking Rs100 million in damages

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Journalist Naeem Hanif has publicly apologised to Saba Qamar over his controversial remarks about her.

The apology came after Saba Qamar served him a legal notice seeking Rs100 million in damages, accusing him of making defamatory and derogatory allegations about her character.

According to the legal notice, Hanif made and circulated statements about the actress that were not only insulting and rooted in gender bias, but also promoted the notion that a woman’s success is the result of her association with men rather than her hard work or professional competence.

Speaking about the controversy on a podcast, the journalist admitted that his claims were false.

He said the statements he made about Saba Qamar were not based on facts and offered a heartfelt apology.

Reacting swiftly to the apology, Saba Qamar shared a clip from the podcast on her Instagram story and wrote a single word, “speechless,” reflecting her emotions over the entire episode.

The controversy began in November 2025 when Hanif claimed that Saba Qamar had once lived in a house in Lahore’s Walton area, allegedly provided by an unidentified individual.

Saba Qamar sends Rs10 crore legal notice to journalist over defamatory allegations

The remarks triggered strong backlash on social media and within the entertainment industry.

Saba Qamar strongly rejected the allegations, clarifying that she had never lived in Walton and that the statements made against her were baseless and false.