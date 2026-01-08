In-focus

Saba Faisal again embroiled in controversy over advice for new brides

Saba Faisal again embroiled in controversy over advice for new brides

Entertainment

She wants new brides to ask for permission to rest

Follow on
Follow us on Google News
 

(Web Desk) - Actor Saba Faisal has again come under intense public scrutiny following remarks made during a recent morning show appearance.

The controversy surfaced shortly after she faced backlash for earlier comments about brides consulting mothers-in-law for wedding outfits.

During her latest television interview, Faisal offered advice to newly married women that sparked strong reactions online.

Appearing on a private television morning show, the senior actor discussed marriage dynamics and household expectations after marriage.

She stated that when guests visit the in-laws’ home, the mother-in-law usually manages hosting duties.

According to Faisal, new brides are not responsible for entertaining guests during such gatherings.

She suggested that if a bride feels tired, the mother-in-law should ideally ask her to rest.

However, she added that if no such offer is made, the bride should approach her mother-in-law directly.

Faisal further advised that brides could also seek permission from a married sister-in-law if needed.

Emphasising communication, she said that the tone used by a bride can influence how requests are received.

She remarked that direct statements may not be well received by in-laws.

According to her, polite requests could encourage cooperation even from strict mothers-in-law.

The remarks quickly triggered criticism across social media platforms, where users expressed frustration and disbelief.

One social media user wrote: “She seriously needs to stop giving interviews.”

Another user asked bluntly: “Can we please cancel her?”

A third comment questioned: “Is it susral or jail?”

The backlash gained traction as clips from the show circulated widely online.

In response to the criticism, Faisal addressed the controversy through a post on her Instagram account.

Sharing a screenshot, she accused critics of deliberately twisting her words.

She wrote: “Evil people are exactly the kind who completely change the direction of a conversation.”

Faisal also urged people to stop spreading misinformation and misrepresenting her statements.

She added: “Don’t do all this. You won’t get more fame or followers than what is already written in your destiny.”

 

Related Topics
Showbiz
Entertainment



Related News