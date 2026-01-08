Saba Faisal again embroiled in controversy over advice for new brides

She wants new brides to ask for permission to rest

(Web Desk) - Actor Saba Faisal has again come under intense public scrutiny following remarks made during a recent morning show appearance.

The controversy surfaced shortly after she faced backlash for earlier comments about brides consulting mothers-in-law for wedding outfits.

During her latest television interview, Faisal offered advice to newly married women that sparked strong reactions online.

Appearing on a private television morning show, the senior actor discussed marriage dynamics and household expectations after marriage.

She stated that when guests visit the in-laws’ home, the mother-in-law usually manages hosting duties.

According to Faisal, new brides are not responsible for entertaining guests during such gatherings.

She suggested that if a bride feels tired, the mother-in-law should ideally ask her to rest.

However, she added that if no such offer is made, the bride should approach her mother-in-law directly.

Faisal further advised that brides could also seek permission from a married sister-in-law if needed.

Emphasising communication, she said that the tone used by a bride can influence how requests are received.

She remarked that direct statements may not be well received by in-laws.

According to her, polite requests could encourage cooperation even from strict mothers-in-law.

The remarks quickly triggered criticism across social media platforms, where users expressed frustration and disbelief.

One social media user wrote: “She seriously needs to stop giving interviews.”

Another user asked bluntly: “Can we please cancel her?”

A third comment questioned: “Is it susral or jail?”

The backlash gained traction as clips from the show circulated widely online.

In response to the criticism, Faisal addressed the controversy through a post on her Instagram account.

Sharing a screenshot, she accused critics of deliberately twisting her words.

She wrote: “Evil people are exactly the kind who completely change the direction of a conversation.”

Faisal also urged people to stop spreading misinformation and misrepresenting her statements.

She added: “Don’t do all this. You won’t get more fame or followers than what is already written in your destiny.”