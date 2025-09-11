Chahat Fateh Ali Khan egged in London, video goes viral

The self-proclaimed singer reacted in both English and Punjabi as bystanders looked on

LONDON (Web Desk) – Self-proclaimed singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan recently came under attack in London when two youngsters suddenly pelted him with eggs, an incident that quickly set social media abuzz.

A video that went viral on platform X shows Khan standing at a spot when one youth cracked an egg on his head, while another hurled one at his chest before both fled the scene.

Chahat reacted in English and Punjabi, lashing out in anger as bystanders looked on.

Soon after the clip made the rounds online, social media was flooded with reactions. One user wrote, “This is injustice with Tansen of our times,” while another called it “shameful.”

An account named Media Talk termed the act “highly condemnable,” while another user quipped, “Welcome to the Aleema Khan Club.”

لندن میں چاہت فتح علی خان پر انڈوں سے حملہ pic.twitter.com/uQYDNhAHN6 — Mehwish Qamas Khan (@MehwishQamas) September 11, 2025

Known for his outragous music tracks and bold statements, Chahat Fateh Ali Khan often grabs the spotlight online. But this time, the egg attack has left many fans shocked and disappointed.