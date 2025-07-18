Kareena to romance actor half her age in film?

She is likely to play a ghost in her upcoming film

(Web Desk) - The conversation around age gaps between on-screen Bollywood pairs has been a trending topic in recent times.

While actors like Ranveer Singh and Salman Khan were recently criticised for being paired with significantly younger actresses, such as 18-year-old Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar and Rashmika Mandanna in Sikandar, the reverse scenario is now grabbing attention.

As per latest reports, Kareena Kapoor Khan is set to play a ghost in her upcoming film, which reportedly features her romancing a male actor nearly 20 years younger than her.

Kareena, who is 44, will allegedly be paired opposite an actor in his early 20s. The film is said to be written by Hussain Dalal, best known for co-writing Brahmastra Part 1 with Ayan Mukerji. While fans are intrigued, an official announcement regarding the casting is still awaited.

This isn’t the first time Bollywood has explored such dynamics. One of the most talked-about examples remains the 24-year age gap between Tabu and Ishaan Khatter in A Suitable Boy. Despite the difference, their pairing received praise for its sensitivity and nuanced storytelling.

On the work front, Kareena, who recently celebrated 25 years in the industry, is gearing up for Daayra, co-written by Yash, Sima, and director Meghna Gulzar. The project is currently in pre-production.