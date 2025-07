'Pretty Little Baby' singer Connie Francis dies at 87

She was later taken into intensive care before being given a private room

LOS ANGELES (Web Desk) - Known for crooning songs such as “Stupid Cupid”, “Pretty Little Baby” and “Mama”, singer Connie Francis has passed away aged 87 just days after being hospitalised to treat “extreme pain”.

The veteran musician passed away on July 16 at the age of 87 and the sad news was confirmed by her friend Ron Roberts who posted a statement on Facebook.

He wrote: “It is with a heavy heart and extreme sadness that I inform you of the passing of my dear friend Connie Francis last night. I know that Connie would approve that her fans are among the first to learn of this sad news. More details will follow later.”

The tragedy comes after the “Pretty Little Baby” hitmaker told fans she had been admitted to hospital on July 2 after experiencing “extreme pain” and cancelled plans to appear at an Independence Day show, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said she was undergoing tests and suggested her health issues could be linked to previous treatment she had on her hip.

Connie wrote: “Hello Everyone. As many of you may now have learned through (radio star) Cousin Brucie’s Facebook page, I am back in hospital where I have been undergoing tests and checks to determine the cause(s) of the extreme pain I have been experiencing.

“I had hoped to take part in Brucie’s show for Independence Day, having had to cancel a previous slot a few weeks ago when receiving treatment on my hip. Sadly, I had to let him know that I again had to withdraw.

My thanks for your many get well soon messages. I will endeavor to keep you updated. Love, Connie.”

