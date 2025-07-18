'Parwarish' becomes most trending Pakistani drama in India

(Web Desk) - Parwarish, a heartfelt and realistic series that’s now trending big time on X (formerly Twitter) in India, especially after the airing of its latest episodes 28 and 29 this week.

Starring two of the youngest and most promising talents of the industry, Samar Abbas Jafri and Aina Asif, Parwarish is now being hailed as one of the most emotional and best dramas of recent times.

Despite the ban on several Pakistani YouTube channels and entertainment accounts in India, this show has created a strong word-of-mouth wave and it’s easy to see why.

At its core, Parwarish explores the challenges of modern-day parenting and the evolving dynamics between parents and children. From relatable struggles to raw emotional exchanges, the drama has struck a chord across borders.

Netizens are particularly praising how the storyline has been constructed in a balanced, layered, and deeply emotional way, without going overboard on theatrics.

The performances by the leads Samar as Wali Jahangir and Aina as Maya Shaheer have received overwhelming applause.

But it’s not just the younger actors; even the senior cast including Nauman Ijaz, Savera Nadeem, and Saman Ansari are being lauded.

Indian audiences have taken to social media to express how Parwarish stands out in the current drama landscape. Comments like “Best drama in recent times,” “Every emotion feels real,” and “This deserves to be watched across the world” are now flooding online.

Despite the digital barrier, clips from the show and fan edits are still managing to reach Indian viewers, with hashtags related to Parwarish trending consistently.

Directed by Meesam Naqvi and penned by Kiran Siddiqui, Parwarish is produced by Fahad Mustafa under the banner of Big Bang Entertainment. The show airs every Monday and Tuesday, and is quietly becoming a fan favorite.

