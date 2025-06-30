Sardar Ji 3's ban will cause financial loss for India, not Pakistan: Javed Akhtar

(Web Desk) - Reacting to the ban on Indian Punjabi movie *Sardar Ji 3*, Indian playwright Javed Akhtar ha said it would result in financial losses for India, not Pakistan.

While giving interview to an Indian publication, he said "Sardar Ji 3* was shot a long time ago when circumstances were different, and now the situation has changed.

According to Javed Akhtar, banning the film’s exhibition in India will cause financial harm to India, not Pakistan, so what is the benefit of such a ban?

He further added that the government and the censor board should approach this matter with empathy. Since the film has already been made, it should be allowed to release in India.

It is noteworthy that the film *Sardar Ji 3*, starring Hania Aamir and Indian singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, was released in cinemas on June 27.

The film has been released worldwide, including in Pakistan, but not in India.

Due to diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam false flag operation on April 22, the film could not be released in India.

The film faced severe criticism from Indian filmmakers, who also demanded a boycott of the film’s producers and all future projects of Diljit Dosanjh.