Mick Ralphs, founding member of Bad Company and Mott the Hoople, dies at 81

Mick Ralphs, a guitarist, singer, songwriter and founding member of the classic British rock bands Bad Company and Mott the Hoople, has died.

A statement posted to Bad Company’s official website Monday announced Ralphs’ death at age 81. Ralphs had a stroke days after what would be his final performance with the band at London’s O2 Arena in 2016, and had been bedridden ever since, the statement said. No further details on the circumstances of his death were provided.

Ralphs is set to become a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Bad Company in November.

“Our Mick has passed, my heart just hit the ground,” Bad Company singer Paul Rodgers said in a statement. “He has left us with exceptional songs and memories. He was my friend, my songwriting partner, an amazing and versatile guitarist who had the greatest sense of humour.”

Ralphs wrote the 1970’s song “Ready for Love” for Mott the Hoople, later revamped for Bad Company’s 1974 debut album, which also included the Ralphs-penned hit “Can’t Get Enough.” He co-wrote Bad Company’s 1975 classic “Feel Like Makin’ Love” with Rodgers.

Born in Stoke Lacy, Herefordshire, England, Ralphs began playing blues guitar as a teenager, and in his early 20s in 1966, he co-founded the Doc Thomas Group. In 1969, the band would become Mott the Hoople, a name taken from the title and title character of a 1966 novel by Willard Manus.

The group’s self-titled first album, recorded in a week, won a cult following, but the two that followed were critical and financial flops. They finally found popular success and became glam-rock giants with the 1972 David Bowie-penned-and-produced song “All the Young Dudes.” But Ralphs felt creatively cramped in the band led by singer-songwriter Ian Hunter and left in 1973.

He would soon form Bad Company with Rodgers, a singer who had left his own band, Free.