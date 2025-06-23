Is Ahad Raza Mir getting married again, his latest video sparks rumours

Ahad Raza Mir can be seen dancing at a mayun ceremony abroad

(Web Desk) - A video of Pakistani showbiz actor Ahad Raza Mir has gone viral on social media, sparking a new debate.

In the video, Ahad Raza Mir can be seen dancing at a mayun ceremony abroad, accompanied by some family members who are also performing bhangra to the beat of the dhol.

Following the emergence of this video, speculations rife that Ahad is getting married again, and this marks the beginning of his wedding festivities. Users are leaving interesting comments in the video’s comment section.

However, some social media platforms claim that this is not Ahad’s wedding but rather a ceremony for his cousin’s wedding.

Interestingly, Ahad's fellow actress Dananeer Mobeen was also present at the event with her sister and mother, and they can be seen in pictures with Ahad Raza Mir’s mother.