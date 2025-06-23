Hania Aamir confirms role in Sardaar Ji 3 amid Indo-Pak tensions

Popular Sardaar Ji franchise has a massive following among Punjabi audiences

Mon, 23 Jun 2025

(Web Desk) - Pakistani actor Hania Aamir has officially confirmed her participation in the upcoming Indian Punjabi film Sardaar Ji 3, dismissing rumours of her removal from the project amid heightened tensions between Pakistan and India.

The popular Sardaar Ji franchise, led by Indian singer-cum-actor Diljit Dosanjh, has a massive following among Punjabi audiences, with its third installment set to hit theaters on July 27.

Speculation about Hania’s involvement intensified following a recent 87-hour military clash in May, triggered by India’s unprovoked missile strikes on its own territory.

Pakistan’s retaliatory operation, dubbed Bunyan-un-Marsoos (Iron Wall), saw the Pakistan Air Force shoot down six Indian fighter jets, including several Rafale aircraft. The conflict raised concerns about the fate of two major Indo-Pakistani film collaborations, including Sardaar Ji 3, with calls from Indian right-wing groups to exclude Pakistani artists from Indian projects.

Hania’s collaboration with Diljit first gained attention when she joined him on stage at his London concert last year, where he publicly praised her. Reports soon followed that she would star alongside him in the next chapter of the Sardaar Ji series.

However, rumors of her being dropped from the film surfaced amid pressure from Indian film bodies, compounded by the silence from both stars during the controversy.

Recently, a behind-the-scenes photo shared by Diljit, featuring him in a T-shirt with a woman’s face resembling Hania, reignited fans’ hopes. Hania put all doubts to rest by sharing the official Sardaar Ji 3 trailer, confirming her role alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa.