Man arrested after ramming car into front gate of Jennifer Aniston's Los Angeles home

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man was arrested after crashing a car into the front gate at Jennifer Aniston’s home in Los Angeles, authorities said Tuesday.

Police told KABC-TV that the “Friends” star was home at the time of the crash.

The incident occurred around 12:20 p.m. Monday on the 900 Block of Airole Way in the wealthy Bel Air neighborhood, according to Officer Jeff Lee of the LA Police Department.

Online property records show a home on that block owned by a trust run by Jennifer Aniston’s business manager.

Private security guards apprehended the driver and held him until police arrived. Lee described the suspect as a white middle-aged man. He has not been identified, and other charges had been filed as of Tuesday morning, Lee said.

Messages were left Tuesday with representatives and attorneys for Aniston.

Aniston, currently starring in Apple TV’s “Morning Show,” purchased the midcentury mansion on a 3.4-acre lot for about $21 million in 2012, according to reporting by Architectural Digest.