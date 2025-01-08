Is much-awaited collaboration between Atif Aslam, Honey Singh finally happening?

Fans root for collab as Honey Singh meets Atif Aslam

(Web Desk) - Pakistani superstar Atif Aslam and Indian rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh have left their fans excited for a singing collaboration.

The rumours began swirling when they shared a picture together.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday night, Yo Yo Honey Singh shared a photo. He called Atif Aslam his ‘borderless brother’, sparking a cross-border collaboration buzz between the two musical giants.

“Borderless Brothers !! March born brothers,” he captioned the post.

Their fans expressed their praise for the post on the Instagram and began their anticipation for their joint project, via the comments section.

Reacting to the post one user said, “When One Legend mets another Legend.”

