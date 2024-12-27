Bad Bunny announces a new album, 'Debí Tirar Más Fotos'

The Puerto Rican musician announced the news on Instagram in a short video

LA (AP) – Happy holidays from Bad Bunny, who announced Thursday he will release a new album Jan. 5.

“Debí Tirar Más Fotos,” which translates to “I should have taken more photos,” is his sixth studio album and follows in his tradition of releasing new music on unexpected dates.

His debut album,2018’s “X 100PRE,” arrived around Christmas and 2020’s “El Último Tour del Mundo” near Thanksgiving. The January release date is just before “Día de Reyes,” or Three Kings Day, and is a Sunday — unlike the industry’s standard Friday release date.

The Puerto Rican musician announced the news on Instagram in a short video featuring filmmaker Jacobo Morales. He also released a new single, “PIToRRO DE COCO.”

A day before, Bad Bunny teased a 17-track list on social media, with each song titled “BOMBA,” perhaps in reference to the Puerto Rican musical style and dance.

“Debí Tirar Más Fotos” follows 2023’s “Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana” (“Nobody Knows What Will Happen Tomorrow”), which was met with mixed reviews. On that album, Bad Bunny’s reggaeton offerings were limited, returning instead to the Latin trap of “X 100PRE” in songs like “MONACO” and “GRACIAS POR NADA.”