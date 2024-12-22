Humaima calls out netizens for insinuating split between Feroze Khan and his second wife

(Web Desk) - Humaima Malick has broken silence on rumours swirling online regarding the split of her brother and renowned actor Feroze Khan from his second wife, Dr Zainab.

She slammed those accounts spreading fake stories.

Feroze had tied the knot with Zainab for the second time in June this year after separating from his first wife Alizey Fatima Raza. He had two children from his previous marriage — Sultan and Fatima.

The "Khaani" actor made headlines after he unfollowed his second wife on social media two months ago besides deleting wedding photos from his social media account which sparked curiosity among his followers.

Taking to Instagram, Humaima shared screenshots of some viral posts attributing Zainab's account, claiming that she and Khan "have parted ways". She dismissed the rumours as just rumours.

"The Legend of Maula Jatt" actor called out netizens spreading fake news regarding her family and clarified that the couple had "just went for running and [their children] Sultan and Fatima are sitting watching movie with me".

"People should fear Allah […] There are other worlds other than Feroze," she added.

Expressing outrage over the rumours, she also questioned why people keep spreading false stories about her brother’s marriage, divorce, and affairs.

"Have something else to enjoy please […] it's our family. We all live together, happy, healthy," she said.