AR Rahman to Sania Mirza: Celebs who split in 2024

This year saw several shocking celebrity divorces

Published On: Sun, 22 Dec 2024 06:36:31 PKT

(Web Desk) - This year saw several shocking celebrity divorces, proving that even famous couples have their struggles.

AR Rahman and Saira Banu

Music legend AR Rahman and his wife Saira Banu ended their 29-year marriage, surprising fans worldwide. They have three children and asked for privacy as they navigate this tough time.

Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth

After 20 years together, actor Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth officially ended their marriage.

They have two sons, Yatra and Linga, and chose to part ways with mutual respect.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and actress Natasa Stankovic announced their separation but promised to co-parent their son, Agastya. Their statement showed love and understanding despite the split.

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani

Actress Esha Deol and her husband Bharat Takhtani separated after 12 years of marriage. They share two daughters and remain committed to raising them together.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik

Tennis star Sania Mirza and cricketer Shoaib Malik ended their 14-year marriage, citing growing apart due to career differences. Sania retained custody of their son, Izaan.

Urmila Matondkar and Mohsin Akhtar Mir

Urmila filed for divorce from her husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir after eight years of marriage. The couple’s split was reportedly amicable.

GV Prakash Kumar and Saindhavi

Popular Tamil music composer GV Prakash Kumar and his wife Saindhavi ended their 11-year marriage. They requested privacy and focused on co-parenting their daughter.

Jayam Ravi and Aarti Ravi

Tamil star Jayam Ravi announced his split from wife Aarti Ravi after years of speculation.

Aarti later revealed the decision wasn’t mutual, sparking widespread discussions online.

Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel

Television actress Dalljiet Kaur filed for divorce from her husband, Nikhil Patel, just 10 months after marriage.

The actress accused her husband of infidelity. Isha Koppikar and Timmy Actress Isha Koppikar separated from her husband Timmy Narang after more than a decade of marriage. They remain committed to co-parenting their daughter Rianna.