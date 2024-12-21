Hafeez Jalandhari being remembered on 42nd death anniversary

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The veteran poet and author of national anthem Hafeez Jalandhari is being remembered on 42nd death anniversary on Saturday (today).

He was born in Jalandhar, Punjab on January 14 in 1900 and migrated to Lahore after independence.

He wrote the lyrics for the national anthem of Pakistan in 1952.

Hafeez Jalandhari actively participated in Pakistan Movement and used his writings to propagate for the cause of Pakistan.

He also wrote the Kashmiri Anthem, "Watan Hamara Azad Kashmir". He wrote many patriotic songs during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1965.

For his literary and patriotic services to Pakistan, Jalandhari was awarded the Hilal-e-Imtiaz and Pride of Performance by the Government of Pakistan.

Jalandhari passed away on December 21, 1982 in Lahore at the age of 82 years.