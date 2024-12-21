This is how Hania Amir dressed herself to start her wedding season
Entertainment
(Web Desk) - Pakistani star Hania Amir looked spectacular during a recent wedding function.
Taking to her Instagram account, she, known as the dimple queen, cast a magical spell over her 17 million followers.
The 'Parwaz Hai Junoon' actor proved she is truly a fashion maven when it comes to serving absolute wedding lewks.
For the evening, the 'Janaan' star exuded sheer elegance in a beige saree. She paired the stunning outfit with a matching sleeveless blouse.
In the jewellery horizon, the superstar planned to amp up her style game with gold dangling earrings and a set of bangles while her kohl-filled eyes added more appeal to her outfit.
During one of the clips shared, Hania was spotted effortlessly carrying a shawl to beat the winter chills.
Her ardent fans rushed to the comments section to pour all the love on Hania’s outfit for the night.