Urwa Hocane slips during ramp walk

Updated On: Sat, 21 Dec 2024 18:48:55 PKT

(Web Desk) - Pakistani actor Urwa Hocane stumbled while walking the ramp for the New Hum TV Bridal Couture Week 2024.

She modelled for the designer Ayesha Shoaib Malik while singer Bilal Saeed's voice made her look even more beautiful.

A viral clip showed Urwa starting the walk in a poised manner only to slip over her beautiful ivory bridal outfit.

Next in the footage the superstar was able to handle it all gracefully, continuing her walk with the same level of confidence.

Netizens thronged the comments section with love while others revealed the actress does not have the eye for ramp walking.

For the event, she looked drop dead gorgeous in a beautiful ivory outfit, heavily embellished with silver work and paired gorgeous diamond jewellery with the dress.