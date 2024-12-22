Killing of lion by security guard in Lahore sparks debate on social media

Netizens feel sorry for the killing, saying his life could have been saved

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Killing of a lion at the hands of a security guard in Harbanspura sparked a controversy and debate on social media.

Many questioned why the security guard killed the lion, who escaped a farmhouse, and most probably a domesticated pet, less harmful than those living in natural habitats.

Some point out fingers at the officials of Wildlife Department, who according to them, let anybody keep wild animals without considering proper requirements the keeper has for the animals like lion or tiger.

Though police have registered a case against the security guard on the compliant of an inspector of wildlife department, netizens also demand an action against the person from whose farmhouse the poor lion escaped.

“This is not an unusual happing. Sometimes ago, a lion escaped from a house in Karachi, who created panic in the city, fortunately he was not killed, with the prompt arrival of his master,” a said social media user in comment section.

The life of the lion could have been saved. Unfortunately, the guard took the decision in panic and killed the lion. In India, tigers and lions appear in urban areas, but they are not killed because their wildlife personnel are expert to catch hold of the wild animals before they fatally harm citizens, a netizen said.

Another said it must not happen. The lion was scarred. He could just injure if he encounters any passer-by. Taking his life is huge loss and great punishment, a social media user said.

Earlier, panic gripped residents of the Shalimar Housing Scheme in Harbanspura when a lion escaped from a private enclosure.

The lion belonged to a local resident identified as Ali Adnan, who had been keeping the wild animal at his farmhouse.

A security guard of the housing scheme opened fire and killed the animal for fear of killing anybody.

Punjab Wildlife Department officials and police arrived at the scene to investigate the incident.