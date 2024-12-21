Robbie Williams: 'I've been a cheeky monkey all my life'

Entertainment Entertainment Robbie Williams: 'I've been a cheeky monkey all my life'

“At the moment,” he says, “I have the wide-optimism of a new artist.”

Follow on Published On: Sat, 21 Dec 2024 08:29:43 PKT

NEW YORK (AP) — It was after one particularly emotional premiere of the new biopic about his life that Robbie Williams resolved he couldn’t be “the crying guy” at every screening.

“Better Man,” which chronicles the life of Williams, the British pop star and former Take That singer, can hit him differently at different times. Jet lag is a factor. So is who’s in the building. One screening with his band, he says, was “healing.” But he’s self-conscious enough about all the emotion that he can be defensive about it.

“In real life I don’t cry that much,” Williams says and then smiles. “You have a (expletive) biography about you and have the world go, ‘I’ve seen you and heard you’ and come tell me how you deal with it.’”

One twist? The Williams heard in “Better Man” is Williams, himself. But the Williams seen in the movie is a computer-generated chimpanzee. Michael Gracey, who directed the 2017 musical hit “The Greatest Showman,” had the novel idea that Williams should get the big-screen biopic treatment, but with a monkey. Relying on Weta’s motion capture technology, the actor Jonno Davies stands in for Williams.

Williams, who met a reporter last month on a stopover in New York, also hopes it will expand his footprint in America, where he’s famously less famous than he is in Europe.

“If I want to phone Macron, I phone Macron. If I want to phone Keir Starmer, I phone Keir Starmer. If I want to phone Trump, he’s not taking my call,” Williams says with a laugh. “Maybe he would, I don’t know.”

“Maybe this film moves the needle for me,” Williams, 50, adds. “Or if it doesn’t, I’ll do something else.”

What both a conversation with Williams and “Better Man” have in common is a frankness about the experience of fame. More than it’s a litany of chart-topping successes, “Better Man” is a chronicle of fame-induced trauma, complete with drug addiction and mental breakdown.

Williams, now, though, is a reformed bad boy — a family man with four kids with all kinds of plans, like building hotels and buying sports teams.

“At the moment,” he says, “I have the wide-optimism of a new artist.”