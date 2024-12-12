Shah Rukh, Gauri plan to make their house Mannat more luxurious

(Web Desk) - Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s Mumbai home, Mannat, is set to become even more stunning.

Latest updates have it that Gauri has applied for permission to add two more floors to the six-storey building, turning it into an eight-storey masterpiece.

If approved, the expansion will cost around Rs25 crore. Built in 1914, Mannat is a heritage property and one of Mumbai’s top landmarks.

Thousands of fans gather outside the house every year on Shah Rukh’s birthday and during festivals like Eid, hoping to see Bollywood’s King Khan wave from his balcony.

Shah Rukh bought Mannat in 2001 after his mother-in-law found his previous home too small. He only had Rs2 crore in savings but managed to buy the house, then worth Rs30 crore, by taking a big loan. Gauri, an interior designer, handled the house’s interiors as they didn’t have enough money for a professional.

Shah Rukh repaid the loan in just four years, and today, Mannat is worth around Rs200 crore.

The planned expansion will make Mannat even more luxurious while keeping its charm intact. Gauri Khan, known for her elegant designs, will oversee the project.

Mannat is more than a house—it’s a symbol of Shah Rukh Khan’s journey, from a newcomer in Bollywood to one of India’s biggest stars.

Fans love the home as much as they love the actor, making it a must-visit spot in Mumbai.