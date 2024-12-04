Kendrick Lamar and SZA announce 2025 North American stadium tour

Entertainment Entertainment Kendrick Lamar and SZA announce 2025 North American stadium tour

On Tuesday morning, Lamar and SZA announced the Grand National Tour

Follow on Published On: Wed, 04 Dec 2024 09:34:23 PKT

NEW YORK (AP) — “Not Like Us,” it’s like them — Kendrick Lamar and SZA will hit the road together in 2025.

On Tuesday morning, Lamar and SZA announced the Grand National Tour, which will hit 19 stadiums across North America next spring and summer.

The news arrives less than two weeks after Lamar released his latest album, “GNX,” which features SZA on two tracks: “Luther” and the closer “Gloria.” In a review, AP described the album as leaning into the same creativity-juicing pride, self-righteous anger and supreme confidence that fueled the Grammy-nominated “Not Like Us” and won his feud with Drake: “I kill ’em all before I let ’em kill my joy.”

The tour kicks off on April 19 in Minneapolis, then hits Houston; Arlington, Texas; Atlanta; Charlotte, North Carolina; Philadelphia; East Rutherford, New Jersey; Foxborough, Massachusetts; Seattle; Los Angeles; Glendale, Arizona; San Francisco; Las Vegas; St. Louis; Chicago; Detroit; Toronto; Hershey, Pennsylvania; and Washington.

Tickets go on sale Friday. A presale for Cash App Visa Card holders will launch Wednesday.

